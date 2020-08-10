Obituary: Howard W. DeVaughn

Howard W. DeVaughn, 85, of Palestine, passed away Saturday evening, August 8, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital after an extended illness, just 3 days prior to his 86th birthday.

He was born August 11, 1934 in Wood Co. WV., the son of Charles and Gertrude Miller DeVaughn. He spent a lot of his childhood in the Big Tygart area of Wood Co. until his family moved to Windy Ridge on the Wirt/Jackson Co. line. He purchased what became the DeVaughn Farm in 1961 on Windy Ridge. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and running a sawmill for several years. He drove a school bus for 26 ½ years before retiring from Wirt Co. Schools in 1995. He cared for the children that rode his bus and spoke fondly of many of them. Until recent years, he attended the Mount Hope U.M. Church on Windy Ridge.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beulah DeVaughn, two daughters, Dianne Boice (Bob) of Elizabeth, WV. and Donna Hoff (Bob) of Ravenswood, WV., two sons, Dale DeVaughn (Lethia) of State Road, NC. and Darrin DeVaughn (Amy) of Palestine, WV., nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Watkins, Anna Vance, infant sister Violet, and brothers, Forrest, Charles DeVaughn Jr., and Carl DeVaughn. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Funeral services will be 2pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will follow at the Rockport Edition of Big Tygart Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5-8pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

