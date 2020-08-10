Obituary: James Edwin Matheny

James Edwin Matheny, 76 of Waverly, passed away August 7, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born October 22, 1943 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Harlan and Pauline (Kellar) Matheny.

Jim was a Truck Driver all his life. He worked for numerous companies in the area, but his last job, and favorite, was with Smith Concrete. He loved his work and the people he worked with and for.

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Julie (Eddy) Matheny, children: Betsy Matheny (Shaun), Brenda Sprouse (Mike), Dolly Carsey (Mike) and James Matheny Jr. (Stacey), sister Jean Whitecotton, grandchildren: Jonna Roush, Clint Carsey, Brandon Roush, Justin Sprouse, Tyler Carsey, Jessica Sprouse and Cody Matheny along with 11 great grandkids and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Francie Seevers.

There will be no funeral service. Visitation will be Tuesday 4-8PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

