Obituary: Lois Bailey Coutu

Lois Bailey Coutu, 88 formerly of Little Hocking, Ohio died on August 9, 2020 at the Arbors in Marietta, Ohio. She was born in Calhoun County, WV on May 17, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Smith S. and Orva Sears Bailey. She retired from J.C. Penneys following 22 years of service where she was Display and Advertising Manager. She loved to play gospel music and her Lowery organ.

Survivors include a step daughter, Linda Sue and Ron Pringle of NC, a stepson, David A. Coutu, 2 brothers, John and Shelby Bailey, 4 sisters, Jeanne Laurence, Madge Hall Rouch, Bernice Mayle, Janet Burns, two nieces, Betty (John) Hall and Corinne Staats both of Boaz, WV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Seldon Bailey, 3 sisters, Grace Roberts, Susie Dixon, and Sandy Rader.

Services will be on Thursday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 till time of services. Burial will follow at the Rockland Cemetery.

