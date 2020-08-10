Obituary: Taylor Austin Feick

Taylor Austin Feick, 21 of Parkersburg passed away August 5, 2020.

He was born August 26, 1998 the son of Ralph "Bert" Feick (Crystal) of Parkersburg and Jessie Kay Dykes Miller of Walker, WV.

He was a 2016 graduate of MCA/Parkersburg South High School. Taylor grew up always wanting to be a Marine and on April 24, 2017 his dream came true with him earning his EGA and becoming a Marine. He had worked for IVS Hydro Demolition and was part of the Painters Union Local #53. Taylor was and avid gun enthusiast and enjoyed collecting guns and loved to draw and was wanting to become a Tatoo Artist. Taylor was a very outgoing and loving person who would give you the shirt off of his back, he was a very passionate person no matter what he did and always tried to do the right thing no matter what the consequence. He was caring, intelligent, polite, well spoken and a hard working young man loving and cherishing his family and friends with all of his being. He had a wonderful sense of humor being the " class clown" and would set out to put the biggest smile on your face no matter how mad or sad you were and always had crazy stories to tell to liven the mood. He was his sisters best friend and his parents hero and all of his family and friends loved him.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sisters, Paige Yvonne Carlson (Cody) of South Korea and Joey Christian Feick of Walker, WV. His nieces and nephews, Caysen and Evalynn Carlson and Bryker Feick. His paternal grandfather, Ralph Bert Feick of Marysville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Angel Lynn Feick, his paternal grandmother, Sherry Yvonne Butcher, his maternal grandparents, Sheila Tuminello and Jesse Dykes and his uncle, Bobby Dykes.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Burial will be in the West Virginia National Cemetery at Grafton, WV. Thursday at 2:30 with full military graveside rites.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com