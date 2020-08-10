Advertisement

Obituary: Vernelle Geraldine Mercer

By Leavitt Funeral Home
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vernelle Geraldine Mercer, 104, of Parkersburg departed this life August 4, 2020. She was born October 18, 1915, a daughter to the late Bradford and Icie Hazel Corbett in Wirt County.

Vernelle was a wonderful mother and loved by all of her family. She was employed by Western Union for 40 years and retired as a supervisor in Morristown, New Jersey. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and danced until was 85 years old in Ft. Myers,Florida. Vernelle remarkably learned to play the organ at the age of 80 while working at a shop that sold the instrument. She also would share the story of how she once sat down for a meal with the former First Lady Mamie Eisenhower.

She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Lake Miller of Parkersburg; nephew Preston Lewis (Jackie) and great-nephew Tyler; son-in-law Jack Steers; grandchildren Shari Fanning, Kim Prystaloski,(Bob), Kinvin Wroth, Carrie Robertson, John Wroth (Lydia), and Dean Michael Lake (Angie); and great grandchildren Katie, Devon, Max, Mia, Ian, Sarah, Jacob, Dylan, Colleen, Samantha, and David; and also great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her spouses Kenneth Barnes and Foster Mercer; daughters Jackie Steers and Janice Wroth; sister Lenora Irene Corbett Lewis; granddaughter Kelly Lake; and great-granddaughter Chelsea Grant.

As per Vernelle's wishes, no services or visitations will be held, and her remains will be cremated and interred at 1st Presbyterian of Parkersburg at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Obituaries

Obituary: Davy Lee Miller
Obituary: James Edwin Matheny
Obituary: William H. Purcell Jr.
Obituary: Ronald Marion Keener Sr.

Obituaries

Obituary: Marsha Munsey
Obituary: David McCray
Obituary: Dr. David W. Avery
Obituary: Bruce Alan Wilson
Obituary: Barry D. Fortney
Obituary: William Cletis West