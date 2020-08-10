Obituary: Vernelle Geraldine Mercer

Vernelle Geraldine Mercer, 104, of Parkersburg departed this life August 4, 2020. She was born October 18, 1915, a daughter to the late Bradford and Icie Hazel Corbett in Wirt County.

Vernelle was a wonderful mother and loved by all of her family. She was employed by Western Union for 40 years and retired as a supervisor in Morristown, New Jersey. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and danced until was 85 years old in Ft. Myers,Florida. Vernelle remarkably learned to play the organ at the age of 80 while working at a shop that sold the instrument. She also would share the story of how she once sat down for a meal with the former First Lady Mamie Eisenhower.

She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Lake Miller of Parkersburg; nephew Preston Lewis (Jackie) and great-nephew Tyler; son-in-law Jack Steers; grandchildren Shari Fanning, Kim Prystaloski,(Bob), Kinvin Wroth, Carrie Robertson, John Wroth (Lydia), and Dean Michael Lake (Angie); and great grandchildren Katie, Devon, Max, Mia, Ian, Sarah, Jacob, Dylan, Colleen, Samantha, and David; and also great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her spouses Kenneth Barnes and Foster Mercer; daughters Jackie Steers and Janice Wroth; sister Lenora Irene Corbett Lewis; granddaughter Kelly Lake; and great-granddaughter Chelsea Grant.

As per Vernelle's wishes, no services or visitations will be held, and her remains will be cremated and interred at 1st Presbyterian of Parkersburg at a later date.

