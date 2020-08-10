Obituary: William H. Purcell Jr.

William H. Purcell Jr., 73, of Washington died August 8, 2020 at the Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 5, 1946 in Maryland and was the son of William H. Purcell, Sr. and Audrey Purcell.

William retired from Murray Sheet Metal as a sheet metal worker and member of the Sheet Metal Local #33. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a member of the American Legion Post #15 and VFW.

William is survived by two children, Scott (Danyale) Little of Parkersburg, Tracy Hill of Parkersburg; five grandchildren; one great grandchild and a beloved niece and nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Terry L. Purcell on May 15, 2019; sisters Patty Ahart and Audrey Wigal.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Dennis Morgan officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens with military rites by the American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

