Ohio awards certification to the Pomeroy Police Department for adopting standards

By WTAP
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Criminal Justice Services Executive Director Karhlton Moore announced today that the Pomeroy Police Department (Meigs County) adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.

There are 457 agencies employing over 28,120 officers (representing over 87 percent of all law enforcement officers in Ohio, including most of Ohio’s metropolitan areas) that are certified, and 19 that are in the process of becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring.

The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed and established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.

The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 900 law enforcement agencies on a process to ensure that they are in compliance with Ohio’s new standards. The complete list of agencies who have and have not been certified can be found at: http://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative/.

