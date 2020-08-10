Advertisement

Police investigate alleged sexual assault of juvenile at Vienna Walmart

By Dennis Bright
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A parent is a suspect in the alleged sexual assault of a male juvenile at the Vienna Walmart, police said.

Police Chief Mike Pifer said his department began an investigation after a report was filed about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Police have not released additional information about the case, but Pifer stressed that there is no immediate public danger related to the incident despite numerous social-media posts to the contrary.

There have been no arrests, and police will continue to investigate the alleged incident, Pifer said.

