Tuesday first day for West Virginia absentee ballot requests

(KSFY)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Tuesday, August 11, is the first day West Virginia voters can make requests for absentee ballots for the November 3rd general election.

The Wood County clerk’s office says it has been contacted by people asking about absentee voting since the June primary, in which nearly 1/5 of West Virginia’s registered voters cast absentee, or mail-in ballots.

But August 11 is the first day county clerk’s offices in all 55 counties can send out those applications. September 18 is the first day ballots can be mailed to voters who ask for them.

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s office says applications can be made in person at clerk’s offices, or they can be sent by e-mail or fax.

