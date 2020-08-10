Advertisement

Two arrested on drug charges in St. Marys

Mellisa Wise
Mellisa Wise
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patrick Runnion and Mellisa Wise, both of St. Marys, are behind bars after investigators say they caught them with roughly $1,500 of methamphetamine.

According to a news release by the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from Pleasants County and Tyler County, as well as St. Marys police officers, were investigating the distribution of controlled substances when they obtained information that allowed them to execute a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Sixth Street in St. Marys.

Inside the residence, investigators discovered Runnion and Wise, who officers say had 30 grams of meth in their possession as well as items used to distribute drugs. Officers say they have evidence of prior drug sales by Runnion in both Pleasants County and Tyler County. Authorities say the meth recovered has a street value of roughly $1,500.

Runnion and Wise were taken to North Central Regional Jail on felony counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute.

