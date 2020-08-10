Advertisement

WVU-P to offer tuition-free classes to alumni

WVU Parkersburg
WVU Parkersburg(Angel Thompson)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 10, 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - This fall, West Virginia University at Parkersburg will be offering a wide range of courses tuition-free to alumni. They include everything from professional skill-building courses like, social media management and media design to astronomy and psychology. Alumni who graduated at least two years ago will be permitted to register for one course for the fall semester.

According to Torie Jackson, vice president of institutional advancement, the university wanted to offer a new way to engage with alumni, as many on-campus alumni events have been or are expected to be cancelled for the upcoming school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that this fall, we won’t have as many opportunities to bring alumni together as we usually do, and we wanted to make sure that we were offering something to our alumni who had not been to our college for a while,” Jackson said.

If an alumnus takes one of the courses and then enrolls in an additional degree program, the credit from the course will be eligible to be applied toward degrees. Jackson said this is particularly helpful for those who may have graduated from the university with a certificate or Associate’s Degree and are pursuing further education.

In addition, Jackson said the university recognized that, with many area residents’ daily routines and work schedules being interrupted due to the pandemic, this might be a time when more people are interested in educational opportunities.

The university has not yet made a decision as to whether the opportunity will be available to alumni after the fall semester, but Jackson said it is something the school is open to considering.

Jackson added that, since the announcement of the tuition-free courses on social media, the school has received positive feedback from alumni.

“We figured a lot of people are probably home right now and they might be open to taking on a new challenge,” Jackson said.

“One of the things that’s exciting about it is that we’ve received feedback from some students who actually attended many years ago when our college was called Parkersburg Community College...To know that it’s of interest to people who have been out of school for quite a while has been exciting. We are hoping that it renews an interest for some people to continue to take some classes, to continue to learn in a lot of different ways,” Jackson said.

Those who would like to see a full list of courses offered can find that information on the university’s website.

