1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - UPDATE: 2:10 P.M.

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 68 near Lake Washington Road in Wood County, according to Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens.

The victim, whose identity has not been released authorities, was in a Chevrolet SUV that was involved in a collision with a soda-delivery truck.

The crash happened about 12:45 p.m. near the 7-11 convenience story on Route 68 and Lake Washington Road, and Route 68 remains closed while authorities investigate the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8/11/20

Route 68 in Wood County is shut down in both directions at Lake Washington Road while authorities investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle.

A Wood County 911 dispatch supervisor said there are apparently serious injuries in the crash, which happened about 12:45 p.m.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department, St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service and a representative of the West Virginia Public Service Commission remain at the scene.

