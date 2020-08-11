Advertisement

Flag-changing ceremony to be held at Gold Star Memorial

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) -

The city of Vienna, and Mayor Randy Rapp will be holding a special ceremony on Tuesday night at the Gold Star Memorial in Spencer’s Landing Park for a flag-changing.

The American Flag that is flying at the memorial has been torn from the wind, so the city wants to do a special ceremony for it’s replacement, as well as to celebrate patriotism.

Mayor Rapp says that with everything going on in the country right now, it is important to stay together. Part of that togetherness, will be that the group of people that attends will pray together for the country.

It is a public event, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Mayor Rapp hopes this act of patriotism will help unite the country amidst all the division taking place.

“I think the thing that keeps us all together, really is the fact that we are all Americans,” said Rapp. “No matter what your opinions are on one subject or another. When you see the red, white, and blue it should give you a good feeling and know that you still live in the greatest country on the planet, and that things will be fine. We’re all together, we just need to work together to get through this.”

The ceremony will be at the memorial on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Mayor Tom Joyce from Parkersburg, and Mayor Mike Lorentz from Belpre will also be in attendance.

