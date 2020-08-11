Governor discusses safe opening of schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The focus of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 briefing Tuesday was how students heading back to school this month can do so safely.

The governor presented a virtual panel of pediatric experts to discuss students and the spread of the virus.

One noted the number of positive tests among young people 19 and under has risen in the past five months-including tests among those considered asymptomatic.

Governor DeWine noted one-fourth of Ohio’s local public school districts have decided to offer only online learning when they open this month.

”We have 325 school districts in the state who are planning to return full-time,” the governor added. “That represents about 38% of students who would be going back to school in person.”

A number of districts are offering a combination of in-person and online learning.

The governor, unlike West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, has not set a specific date for the start of education throughout Ohio, but instead allowed local and private schools to set their own dates, as they have done traditionally.

Most of our area’s Ohio school districts plan a return to classes late this month.

