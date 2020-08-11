Grand Central Ave. paving project will not cause major traffic delays

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

District 3 of the West Virginia Department of Transportation is one week in to a major paving project that will take place on Grand Central Avenue.

The project is going to be on Murdoch Avenue and 26th Street, all the way across Grand Central Avenue to 28th Street in Vienna.

The project is expected to cost almost $3 million, and will last for a few months.

Grand Central Avenue is the second most traveled West Virginia road according to the D.O.T., so they wanted to make sure that traffic would not be a significant issue once the paving work starts on the road itself.

“The good news is, when they start the paving, they’re going to be doing it from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.,” said Justin Smith, District 3 engineer for the WVDOT. “So that should drastically reduce the congestion with traffic, so it’s going to be a night-time job, which should help a lot with traffic control.”

They expect to complete the project by October 16. Inclement weather and other unforeseen circumstances could cause delays to construction.

