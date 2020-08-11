Marietta College announces dining hall protocols

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is taking a number of steps to try to protect the safety of students, faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic, including its recently announced dining hall protocols.

Dining hall employees will be following Department of Health guidelines in terms of safely serving food. Employees will wear masks, and diners will be asked to wear masks, as well, when they are not seated at tables.

Directional signage on the floors will show diners where to stand to remain socially distanced at six feet apart when waiting to order. Fewer self-serve items will be available, and many items that were previously self-serve will instead be served by dining hall staff.

Seating has been reduced and tables have be spread farther apart to allow for social distancing, and meals will be offered to-go, as well, for those who would prefer not to dine in the dining halls. Finally, traffic patterns and exits have been altered to minimize contact.

Those who would like to learn more about Marietta College’s COVID-19 response can find that information on the school’s website.

Safety measures are in place in Gilman Dining Hall as students return to campus. Adria Handley, general manager of... Posted by Marietta College on Monday, August 3, 2020

