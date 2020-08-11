Advertisement

More than 300 turn out for free COVID-19 testing clinics

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - More than 300 people turned out on Friday and Saturday for free COVID-19 testing clinics set up by the Jackson County Health Department.

Of the 313 people who were tested health officials say 61 came from outside the county and the majority were age 6 or older. Only 30 people who showed up for the testing said they had been experiencing symptoms.

The health department has not released the results of any of the tests.

