Advertisement

New, free helpline created to help West Virginians with stress

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Pandemic-related stress is something that is affecting many individuals in West Virginia.

Because of this, a new and free helpline called “Help 304″ is designated for anyone in West Virginia dealing with any stress related to COVID-19.

According to a recent poll done by the American Psychiatric Association 36 percent of people are feeling a serious impact on their mental health and 59 percent feel an impact on their day-to-day lives because of this pandemic. This is especially concerning to the state of West Virginia, which is the least healthy state in terms of mental health.

If you or anyone else you know is dealing with anxiety or stress because of the pandemic then call 1-877-HELP-304.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than 300 turn out for free COVID-19 testing clinics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
More than 300 turn out for free COVID-19 testing clinics.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU's Brown hopeful for fall season

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Big 12 cancels fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Big Ten cancels fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Ryanne Shannon

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - More than 300 turn out for free COVID-19 testing clinics

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Deadly crash on Route 68

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UPDATE: Athens County sees 2nd COVID-19 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Kids starting donation for local K-9s

Updated: 2 hours ago