New, free helpline created to help West Virginians with stress

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Pandemic-related stress is something that is affecting many individuals in West Virginia.

Because of this, a new and free helpline called “Help 304″ is designated for anyone in West Virginia dealing with any stress related to COVID-19.

According to a recent poll done by the American Psychiatric Association 36 percent of people are feeling a serious impact on their mental health and 59 percent feel an impact on their day-to-day lives because of this pandemic. This is especially concerning to the state of West Virginia, which is the least healthy state in terms of mental health.

If you or anyone else you know is dealing with anxiety or stress because of the pandemic then call 1-877-HELP-304.

