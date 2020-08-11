Obituary: Dorothy Ann Taylor Sayre

Dorothy Ann Taylor Sayre, 87, of Marietta passed away August 11, 2020. She was born November 1, 1932 in Marietta, Ohio to Elmer Thomas Taylor and Rowena Elizabeth Hoskinson Taylor.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Adult Fellowship Class and Morning Glory Circle.

She is survived by two sons, Charles William Sayre, Jr. (Betty) and Thomas Edward Sayre (Sammie). Grandchildren Tiffany Ann Sayre and Timothy William Sayre and step-grandson Jeremy Flowers. One brother, Carl Joseph Taylor (Sara) of Montgomery, Al.

She was married on February 21, 1953 to Charles William Sayre who passed away on April 07, 2008.

At her request, there will be no visitation. Graveside service for family only. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

