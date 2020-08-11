Advertisement

Obituary: Dorothy Ann Taylor Sayre

By McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dorothy Ann Taylor Sayre, 87, of Marietta passed away August 11, 2020.  She was born November 1, 1932 in Marietta, Ohio to Elmer Thomas Taylor and Rowena Elizabeth Hoskinson Taylor.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Adult Fellowship Class and Morning Glory Circle.

She is survived by two sons, Charles William Sayre, Jr. (Betty) and Thomas Edward Sayre (Sammie). Grandchildren Tiffany Ann Sayre and Timothy William Sayre and step-grandson Jeremy Flowers. One brother, Carl Joseph Taylor (Sara) of Montgomery, Al.

She was married on February 21, 1953 to Charles William Sayre who passed away on April 07, 2008. 

At her request, there will be no visitation. Graveside service for family only.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Paula Ray Rodgers
Obituary: Mary Rosalie Wallace
Obituary: Randy E. Lam
Obituary: June Adams

Obituaries

Obituary: Marian Luper
Obituary: Mary Lou Curfman
Obituary: Howard W. DeVaughn
Obituary: Taylor Austin Feick
Obituary: Lois Bailey Coutu
Obituary: Darrell Shrader