Obituary: June Adams

June Adams, 82 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on August 10, 2020. She was born in Marietta, Ohio on May 31, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Warren Gilbert and Nora Rachel Morris Adams. She enjoyed watching the birds and love her dog Taz.

Survivors include three daughters, Cindy (Joe) Mason of Vienna, WV, Kathy Adams of Belpre, Ohio, Kimberly Adams of Parkersburg, WV, three sons, Richard Adams of Parkersburg, WV, Bobby Adams, Leroy Adams both of Waverly, WV. She is also survived several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 5 sisters.

Services will be on Friday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Burial will follow at the Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 PM till time of the service.

