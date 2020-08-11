Obituary: Mary Lou Curfman

Mary Lou Curfman, 86, of Williamstown passed away on August 7, 2020 at home with her family. She was born on January 18, 1934, in Williamstown a daughter of the late Edward and Esther Mayo Ritter.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Curfman Shedlowski and daughter-in-law Debra Curfman; 4 grandchildren: Amanda (Joe) Hartley, Jeremy (Lucy) Curfman, Amy (Daryl) Sharks, Jessica (Ben) Shedlowski; 11 great grandchildren: Haley, Abby, and Courtney Harley, Wyatt, Allison and Natalie Curfman, CheyAnne Hart, Mary, Cora and Brody Sparks and Aleaha Bowers.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Curfman and brother, Richard Ritter.

The family extends a special thanks to Strecker Cancer and Home Health aides, Jennifer and Lindsey for their care.

As per Mary’s request there will be no services. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

