Obituary: Mary Rosalie Wallace

By Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mary Rosalie Wallace, 78, of Parkersburg, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born August 8, 1941, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Doyle William and Wilda Opal Burton Cheuvront.

Mary was an administrative secretary at West Virginia University of Parkersburg for thirty-two and half years. She enjoyed tole painting and was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church.

She is survived by her husband, Russell E. Wallace; niece, Angie Siers (Kevin) of Belleville, WV; and two nephews, Alan Sinnett (Andrea) of Williamstown and Doyle Sinnett (Becky) of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Newberry and Doyleen Miller.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens with Pastor Jeff Williamson officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Wallace family.

