Obituary: Paula Ray Rodgers

Paula Ray Rodgers, wife of Burton Mack Rodgers for 53 wonderful years, entered her Heavenly Home on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born November 10, 1947 in Charleston, WV. She was preceded in death by her mother Raylene (Lohan) Evans.

Survivors include husband Burton, daughter Adria Rodgers Carter & son-in-law Phil Carter of Louisville, Ky, daughter Shanna Rodgers of Cookeville, TN and grandchildren Braxton Kenneth Carter, Payden Mack Carter and his wife Natalie, Lohan Lee Sutton, father Paul Edward Evans, sister Carolyn Myers, brother Charles Edward Evans and his wife Georgeanna Evans, and sister-in-law Pamela Neal. Nieces Jeanette Fordyce, Janella Gault, and Cheryl Kleen. Nephews Clay Myers, Curt Myers, and Charles Evans II.

Her biggest joy in life was her husband of 53 years, her children, and her grandchildren. She was so proud of her family and enjoyed every second with all of them. Her passion was traveling and being on a cruise ship was her favorite. A very special time for her over the years was having her family home for Christmas and being Meme.

Paula was a happy person, she loved The Lord, she was a positive role model for family and friends, that will cherish her memory. She was a member of Mullen Memorial Baptist Church.

By her request, there will be no service. Her burial will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.

A special thanks to Terri Lee, Kathy McConkey, and the bunco ladies for all the support they have extended to Paula the past 3 years.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Paula Rodger Memorial Fund, care of Mullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1520 Putnam Howe Drive, Belpre, Ohio 45714.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.