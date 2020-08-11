Obituary: Randy E. Lam

Randy E. Lamp, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born October 14, 1956, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Kenneth “Eugene” Lamp and Connie Lamp.

Randy was a U.S. Army Veteran of the 82nd Airborne Paratrooper Division and was the owner of R & S Roofing for over 25 years.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Shelia Lamp; his four children, Joshua Lamp, Brandy Clark (Jeff), Amanda Riggs (Greg) and Chaze Lamp; grandchildren, Sierra, Seth, Skyler and Harlie Clark, Cody, Joshua, Colin and Courtney Lamp, Ryan and Kaylie Riggs, and Sebastian Bohorja; two brothers, Bill (Maryilyn) Lamp and Ed (Angie) Lamp; several nieces and nephews; and two fur babies he loved so much, Samuel and Chloe.

Randy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His family was his world. Randy will be missed terribly.

At Randy’s request there will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Lamp family.

