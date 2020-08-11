Advertisement

Obituary: Randy E. Lam

By Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Randy E. Lamp, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born October 14, 1956, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Kenneth “Eugene” Lamp and Connie Lamp.

Randy was a U.S. Army Veteran of the 82nd Airborne Paratrooper Division and was the owner of R & S Roofing for over 25 years.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Shelia Lamp; his four children, Joshua Lamp, Brandy Clark (Jeff), Amanda Riggs (Greg) and Chaze Lamp; grandchildren, Sierra, Seth, Skyler and Harlie Clark, Cody, Joshua, Colin and Courtney Lamp, Ryan and Kaylie Riggs, and Sebastian Bohorja; two brothers, Bill (Maryilyn) Lamp and Ed (Angie) Lamp; several nieces and nephews; and two fur babies he loved so much, Samuel and Chloe.

Randy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His family was his world. Randy will be missed terribly.

At Randy’s request there will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Lamp family.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: June Adams
Obituary: Marian Luper
Obituary: Mary Lou Curfman
Obituary: Howard W. DeVaughn

Obituaries

Obituary: Taylor Austin Feick
Obituary: Lois Bailey Coutu
Obituary: Darrell Shrader
Obituary: Davy Lee Miller
Obituary: James Edwin Matheny
Obituary: William H. Purcell Jr.