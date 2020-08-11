Advertisement

Ohio University and OhioHealth partner during COVID-19 pandemic

(WTVG)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio University is making plans to partner with OhioHealth to provide additional health services to students, faculty, and staff across its campuses.

While the specific services that will be offered have not yet been announced, they reportedly could include COVID-19 testing, non-clinical case management, and more.  

The services will be in addition to social distancing, mask wearing, and other precautions the university is taking to work to keep students, faculty, and staff safe during the pandemic.

The  university plans to release additional details about the partnership as fall semester plans are finalized.

Those who would like to learn more about Ohio University’s COVID-19 response can find that information on the university’s website.

