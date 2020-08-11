Advertisement

Salango endorsed by W.Va. United Auto Workers

The West Virginia chapter of the United Auto Workers has endorsed Democratic candidate for governor Ben Salango.
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia chapter of the United Auto Workers has endorsed Democratic candidate for governor Ben Salango.

The candidate made the announcement about the endorsement Monday. Salango, an attorney and Kanawha county commissioner, is running against incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice in November.

“We are proud to stand with Ben Salango because he’s always stood up for working people,” said Ken Collinson of the United Auto Workers, which has 3,000 active and retired members in West Virginia.

Salango has also been endorsed by the United Mine Workers of America and West Virginia’s AFL-CIO chapter.

