Suit accuses distributor of illegally raising egg prices

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A North Carolina distributor is accused by West Virginia’s attorney general of driving up the cost of eggs at the start of the pandemic.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says Merchants Distributors LLC should refund shoppers who purchased the eggs at prices which, at one point, went above $4 a dozen.

Morrisey’s lawsuit claims the distribution company increased prices by more than 200% in March and April, for shoppers at Piggly Wiggly, Walmart and IGA stores throughout the state.

Piggly Wiggly Manager Jim Oppe says the eggs were removed from the shelves at local stores when the prices began to skyrocket.

Merchants Distributors blamed the hikes on increased demand, supply shortages and the Easter holiday in April. Morrisey says there’s no evidence that was the case.

Morrisey filed a similar lawsuit last month against egg supplier Green Valley Poultry Farms owner Dutt & Wagner of Virginia.

