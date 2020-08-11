Two jailed after pursuit, crash with deputy cruisers in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A man wanted for escaping home confinement in Pleasants County in June was captured Friday by Wood County authorities after a pursuit that damaged multiple sheriff’s department cruisers, authorities said.

Authorities captured Devan Sunderman, 21, of Belmont, who was a passenger in a car that crashed on Princeton Street Parkersburg.

He was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and remains in the North Central Regional Jail on a $300,000 bond set in Wood County Magistrate Court and a $100,000 bond set in Pleasants County, where he faces a bond-revocation hearing.

Authorities also charged Hannah Byers, 19, of Parkersburg, the driver of the car involved in the pursuit, with fleeing with reckless indifference. She also had outstanding warrant on an assault charge and remains in the North Central Jail on a $325,000 bond.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Byers hit a sheriff’s department cruiser twice when she drove off after being pulled over on Division Street.

During the pursuit, the sheriff’s department said Byers’ car was involved in an almost head-on collision with another cruiser before going over a curb, hitting a fence and crashing into the cruiser of the deputy who initiated the chase.

After the crash on Princeton Street, the sheriff’s department said Byers got out of the car and ran away while Sunderman got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

The deputy who began the pursuit was able to apprehend Byers, while another deputy and Parkersburg Police Department officers captured Sunderman, the sheriff’s department said.

No injuries were reported in either of the crashes.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.