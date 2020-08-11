Two-vehicle crash on Route 7 in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash has been reported on Route 7 near Farson Street in Belpre. Information is not yet available regarding any injuries or the cause of the crash.

Route 7 in the area is currently closed. Belpre Police, squad, and Fire Department are on the scene. WTAP will provide additional details as further information becomes available.

