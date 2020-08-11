Advertisement

Tyler County man sentenced for firearms charge

By WTAP
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WTAP) - Dale Robert Barnhart, of Alma, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 33 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced. 

Barnhart, age 57, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition” in February 2020. Barnhart, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior convictions, is accused of having two shotguns, a rifle, and multiple rounds of ammunition in August 2019 in Tyler County. 

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated. U.S. District Judge John Presto Bailey presided

