WVU opens football training camp

West Virginia Mountaineer football gears up for the 2020 season.
(WTAP)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) - Usually the opening day of West Virginia University’s football training camp is a time for optimism and enthusiasm. But these days you have to add caution and uncertainty to the mix as well.

The West Virginia Mountaineers hit the practice field, for the first time Monday to day to prepare for what they hope is a full season of football.

Second year coach Neal Brown put his Mountaineers through their paces at their practice facility in Morgantown

Because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the media weren’t able to attend the workouts, but the WVU athletics department released images of the players working out.

The team has been split up into Gold and Blue squads for split practice purposes during camp. They will work out separately during camp as the team devises ways to practice safely

The players have face coverings and helmets with built in face shields

Brown says the theme for this preseason camp is " Stay Well and Get Ready”. He says the goal is to be the most improved team in the country and work in the safest and most fun environment in college football.

Brown had a Zoom news conference following practice on day 1 of what will be a training camp unlike any he’s been a part of in the past.

