Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park and Museum hosts Hatfield McCoy exhibit

Hatfield McCoy blood feud important part of West Virginia history
Hatfield McCoy blood feud
Hatfield McCoy blood feud(Angel Thompson)
By Angel Thompson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Hatfield-McCoy feud involved two rural families of West Virginia and the Kentucky area.

West Virginia University provided the Blennerhassett Island museum with the Hatfield-McCoy exhibit. Organizers says the exhibit is important to West Virginia’s history. WVU built the traveling exhibit to educate people throughout the state.

Brent Baker is the park activities coordinator and he says this particular exhibit examines Tug Valley.

“I think it’s important even if you’re not from West Virginia to come see what West Virginia’s all about, said Baker, park activities coordinator. This feud played an important role in defining lines and families and just our culture here in West Virginia.”

Baker says Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park and Museum has a lot of fun things planned for the upcoming months to keep people engaged while practicing social distancing.

The Hatfield-McCoy exhibit will be at the museum through October 4th. Tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for children.

