Confidence in police falls to lowest level in 3 decades, poll says

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray Media) -- Confidence in the police has dropped to its lowest level in almost thirty years, a new poll indicates.

According to a Gallup poll released on Wednesday, roughly 48 % of Americans said they have high confidence in police. That’s down from 53% last year.

It represents the lowest level of confidence since Gallup’s first policing poll nearly three decades ago.

The poll also indicates a large gap in confidence between Black Americans and white Americans.

According to the poll, 19% of Black Americans have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the police while 56% of white Americans said they did.

Gallup conducted the poll in the weeks after the police killing of George Floyd in May, which spurred protests throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

