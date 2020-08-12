Advertisement

Construction zone accident causes closure on Route 7 North

Ohio Department of Transportation does not have an estimate in how long the closure will last
ODOT is reporting a road closure on Ohio Route 7 between Bramblewood Height Road and the Virginia exit beginning at 11:00 Wednesday morning.
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -The Ohio Department of Transportation says that a portion of the northbound lane of Route 7 will be closed to remove a semi-truck after an accident in a construction zone.

ODOT says that beginning at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday morning, the road will be closed  from Bramblewood Heights Road to the Virginia Street exit while crews work to remove the truck from the scene.  Traffic will be redirected to Blue Knob Road.  Officials with ODOT do not have an estimate for how long this will take. 

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the semi-truck lost it’s over-sized load, partially spilling over the side of an embankment.  They also said a crane is being called to the scene to help clear debris from the roadway.

There is no word yet on injuries.

