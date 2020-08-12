Advertisement

Dates for this years Festival of Trees at Blennerhassett Hotel announced

Festival of Trees
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The dates for this years Festival of Trees at the Blennerhassett Hotel have been announced.

Participants are invited to decorate their entries at the hotel on November 15th and 16th. The event will end with an auction on Thursday, December 3rd.

This is the 34th year for the event, which is put on by the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

The proceeds benefit the familites that receive life changing services through Easterseals.

The organizers of the event are prepared in case new restrictions are put in place.

“We are on our toes waiting to see what would happen if the restrictions change,” said Allison O’Konski, Community Relations Director for Easterseals. “It’s possible we might be able to have the trees decorated and displayed and then before the auction comes around we are forced to move to a virtual auction. So, that’s a possibility. It might be that even before we get a chance to go to the hotel to decorate, there are restrictions in place at that point, that make it more challenging.”

Anyone interested in participating in this event can contact Allison O’Konski by email at aokonski@wv.easterseals.com or call 304.905.1706. Entry forms will be available in September.

