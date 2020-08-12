Former candidate for Parkersburg mayor faces charge related to stolen vehicle

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man who finished third in the city’s Republican mayoral primary in June is facing a felony charge for allegedly having a stolen vehicle.

Parkersburg Police charged Byron B. Meeks, 43, with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. He was released after he posted a $5,000 bond in Wood County Magistrate Court..

Police Chief Joe Martin said the vehicle, which was reported stolen in Rhode Island, was found as city code-enforcement personnel were investigating parking complaints on 15th Street near Meeks’ residence.

According to a criminal complaint, Meeks told officers he bought the vehicle locally and showed officers a title from Rhode Island. However, he also acknowledged that the vehicle “was presumed to have been stolen.”

Meeks’ has been mentioned as a possible write-in candidate for mayor in November. He collected 230 votes in June’s primary to finish behind Mayor Tom Joyce and Mike Cottrell.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.