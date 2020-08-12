Gov. Justice: Bars in Monongalia County to remain closed for 7 more days

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that bars in Monongalia County will remain closed for seven more days.

During his press briefing, Justice said West Virginia University requested that the bars remain closed for 7 more days.

Bars were scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 13th.

As of Wednesday, Monongalia County has reported a total of 936 confirmed cases.

