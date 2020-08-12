Advertisement

Gov. Justice: Bars in Monongalia County to remain closed for 7 more days

Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that bars in Monongalia County will remain closed for seven more days.
Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that bars in Monongalia County will remain closed for seven more days.(Gov. Jim Justice youtube)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
During his press briefing, Justice said West Virginia University requested that the bars remain closed for 7 more days.

Bars were scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 13th.

As of Wednesday, Monongalia County has reported a total of 936 confirmed cases.

