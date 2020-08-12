Governor, health officials report outbreak at Wood County church

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - For the second time this summer, a coronavirus outbreak has been reported at a church in Wood County.

Governor Jim Justice made the announcement at his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, while announcing outbreaks in Cabell and Taylor counties as well.

Carrie Brainard, spokesperson for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, confirmed the outbreak to WTAP but said the exact church or its location were unknown.

She adds an investigation is under way, and it hasn’t been determined how many people may have been infected, adding contact tracing is ongoing.

‘We know there’s a connection at the church, but we don’t know that’s where all of the cases were from, Brainard said Wednesday afternoon. “We’re still looking into that, trying to determine who might have been in contact with the positive person, and how widespread it is. At this point in time, we don’t know that yet. We’re still early on in the investigation.”

The virus outbreak is one of several reported since May at churches in several West Virginia counties, including another outbreak in June in Wood County.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.