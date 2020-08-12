Advertisement

Governor, health officials report outbreak at Wood County church

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - For the second time this summer, a coronavirus outbreak has been reported at a church in Wood County.

Governor Jim Justice made the announcement at his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, while announcing outbreaks in Cabell and Taylor counties as well.

Carrie Brainard, spokesperson for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, confirmed the outbreak to WTAP but said the exact church or its location were unknown.

She adds an investigation is under way, and it hasn’t been determined how many people may have been infected, adding contact tracing is ongoing.

‘We know there’s a connection at the church, but we don’t know that’s where all of the cases were from, Brainard said Wednesday afternoon. “We’re still looking into that, trying to determine who might have been in contact with the positive person, and how widespread it is. At this point in time, we don’t know that yet. We’re still early on in the investigation.”

The virus outbreak is one of several reported since May at churches in several West Virginia counties, including another outbreak in June in Wood County.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

National Politics

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

Coronavirus

School districts deal with rising coronavirus infections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Some schools who opened for in-person learning last week have had to close temporarily.

Latest News

News

West Virginia nursing homes to close again to visitors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
West Virginia nursing homes to close again to visitors

Coronavirus

Ballot drop boxes are next legal fight in voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this fall as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

Coronavirus

US enters deal for 100 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By staff
The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the FDA but is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.

Coronavirus

New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling Wednesday to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation’s largest city went back into lockdown.

National

World’s last Blockbuster store offers Airbnb experience

Updated: 9 hours ago
During a time when many businesses are struggling to stay afloat, the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is defying the odds.