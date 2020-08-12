Advertisement

Injuries feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during an event at the European Policy Center in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020
LONDON (AP) — A train derailed in northeast Scotland amid stormy weather Wednesday, and there were early reports of injuries, authorities said.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the derailment as a "major'' incident and said she would be convening an emergency response meeting.

Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.

"My immediate thoughts and the thoughts of those across the chamber are with all those involved," Sturgeon told lawmakers.

The British Transport Police force said officers were called at 9:43 a.m. (0843GMT) to the railway line near Stonehaven, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Edinburgh.

Local lawmaker Andrew Bowie said Aberdeen Royal Infirmary had declared a major incident. Bowie had been in Stonehaven surveying flood damage earlier Wednesday.

"The situation was really bad this morning. The River Carron, the main river which flows through it, had burst its banks, and the heavy rain had caused flooding in the center of Stonehaven and lots of the side streets leading off it,'' he said.

Bowie added that the water had receded and it was unclear if flooding was connected to the derailment.

"I don't think speculation is helpful at this stage,'' he said. "We obviously don't know why the derailment took place, but obviously we have suffered terrible weather here."

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow. The hilly area was hit by storms and flash flooding overnight.

Serious train accidents are rare in the U.K. The country’s last fatal derailment was in 2007.

