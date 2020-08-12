Obituary: J. B. “Sam” Dillon

J. B. “Sam” Dillon, 90, of Arnoldsburg, WV went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 8, 2020.

He was born on June 1, 1930 on Crummies Creek Rd., Arnoldsburg, WV to the late William D. And Nellie Groves Dillon.He served in the U. S. Army from 1951-1953 and following his discharge he married Lorraine Schoolcraft in May 1954. They enjoyed 64 years together.Surviving are two children, Patricia Dillon Gregg of Barberton, Ohio and Kevin Dillon of Port Washington, Ohio; three grandchildren, Sara Gregg Gooslin (and Ben) of Barberton, Ohio; Tyler Dillon of Massillon, Ohio, and Jared Dillon (and Kari) of New Franklin, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Jillian and Ian Gooslin; and many nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on Friday, August 14, 2020 at from 1:00-2:00 p.m followed by a graveside service at Albert’s Chapel Cemetery (Sandridge Cemetery) lead by Donnie Little.In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Albert’s Chapel, in remembrance of Sam Dillon, c/o Kandas Smith, 4341 Sycamore Rd., Millstone, WV 25261.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

