Advertisement

Obituary: Kathie Lucille Duncan

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kathie Lucille Duncan, 77, of Mineral Wells, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.

She was born April 1, 1943, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late, Forest Glenn Melrose and Sylvia Pyles Melrose of Slate, WV.

Kathie is a retired cafeteria manager from Wood County Board of Education, working at Mineral Wells Elementary and the summer lunch program. She loved game shows, playing cards, puzzles, listening to gospel music, watching birds and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Leisa Luse (Joe) and Marilyn Carmichael both of Mineral Wells; grandchildren, Dustin Holpp (Ashley), Jessica Hall (Jeremy), Sheena Kyer (Nathan), Cody Carmichael (Kayla), Brandon Duncan, Jacob Kyer, Colton Carmichael (Kathy) and Kaitlyn Johnson (Davy); great-grandchildren, Kyler, Holden Georgia Gabbert, Landon, Branson and Sophie Hall, Jackson Holpp, Marissa McCumbers and Riley Carmichael, Bristol Carmichael.

In addition to her parents, Kathie was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Duncan of 55 years; son, Todd Duncan; sisters, Connie Boggs and Mary Jo Villers; and her brother, Wayne Melrose.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Melvin Boggs officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services. Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Kathie Lucille Duncan, 77, of Mineral Wells, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Melvin Boggs officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Former candidate for Parkersburg mayor faces charge related to stolen vehicle
West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year finalists announced
Governor, health officials report outbreak at Wood County church
Lawyer George Cosenza, 8/12/20

Obituaries

Forecast for August 12th
United Way and Artsbridge partnering for face mask sewing bee
West Virginia nursing homes to close again to visitors
Gov. Justice: Bars in Monongalia County to remain closed for 7 more days
Over the Moon Pizza donating to area fire departments
Parkersburg man identified as crash victim