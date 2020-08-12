Obituary: Kathie Lucille Duncan

Kathie Lucille Duncan, 77, of Mineral Wells, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.

She was born April 1, 1943, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late, Forest Glenn Melrose and Sylvia Pyles Melrose of Slate, WV.

Kathie is a retired cafeteria manager from Wood County Board of Education, working at Mineral Wells Elementary and the summer lunch program. She loved game shows, playing cards, puzzles, listening to gospel music, watching birds and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Leisa Luse (Joe) and Marilyn Carmichael both of Mineral Wells; grandchildren, Dustin Holpp (Ashley), Jessica Hall (Jeremy), Sheena Kyer (Nathan), Cody Carmichael (Kayla), Brandon Duncan, Jacob Kyer, Colton Carmichael (Kathy) and Kaitlyn Johnson (Davy); great-grandchildren, Kyler, Holden Georgia Gabbert, Landon, Branson and Sophie Hall, Jackson Holpp, Marissa McCumbers and Riley Carmichael, Bristol Carmichael.

In addition to her parents, Kathie was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Duncan of 55 years; son, Todd Duncan; sisters, Connie Boggs and Mary Jo Villers; and her brother, Wayne Melrose.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Melvin Boggs officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services. Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Kathie Lucille Duncan, 77, of Mineral Wells, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Melvin Boggs officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.