Obituary: Mary Lou (Salisbury) Thompson

Mary Lou (Salisbury) Thompson, 91, of Parkersburg passed away August 8, 2020 at her residence.

She was born June 13, 1929 in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Georgia M. Cochran Salisbury. She was a graduate of Richwood High School in Richwood, WV and Mountain State Business College in Parkersburg. She worked for several years with the WV Dept. of Agriculture in Charleston at the state capital building.

Mary Lou is survived by four children, Brenda E. Zika of Parkersburg, William David Thompson of Las Vegas, NV, Joyce A. Cooper of Belpre and Brian R. Thompson of Diana, WV; three grandsons, Daniel D. Cooper (Casey) of Scott Depot, WV, Wesley T. Cooper (Amanda) of Westerville, OH and William H. Thompson of Fort Benning, GA; three great-grandchildren, Deacon Cooper, Sutton Cooper and Colton Cooper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death, in 2015, by her husband of 64 years, Carroll Thompson. She was the last surviving member of her family, preceded in death by a brother, Warren E. Salisbury; two sisters, Rosina Mae Salisbury and Jacqueline E. Richardson; one infant daughter; and one grandson, Matthew C. Zika.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg or the charity of your choice.

