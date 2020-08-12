Obituary: Robert Allen Primm

Robert Allen Primm, 60, of Millersburg, Ohio passed away at his home, Thursday, July 30, 2020, after a seven month battle against ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was born on April 6, 1960, in Wood County. He was loved by many, he loved the outdoors including camping, hunting, and fishing. He worked for Aspundh in his younger years and later on got his CDLs and worked for Holmes Redimix driving a cement mixer.During his battle against ALS he never complained about anything; he was always so brave and strong right till the very end!He is preceded in death by his mother Willa Freshour (Primm), father Harry Lee Primm, brother David Primm, and Ssster Kathleen Stiltner Primm.He is survived by brother Harry Lee Primm Jr., two daughters Daphne (Earl) Jarvis of Parkersburg, WV and Brittiany Primm of Parkersburg, WV and grandchildren Eain Jarvis, Brookelyne Jarvis, Landon Morris and Gatlin Morris.

A private family graveside service was held at Nobe Cemetery conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.