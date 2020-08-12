Obituary: Ronald Edward Smith

Ronald Edward Smith, 71, of Rockport, WV, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his residence.

He was born May 18, 1949 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Elzie Smith and Dorothy Sams Smith.

Ronald was retired from Storks Bakery and Wharton’s Cadillac. He enjoyed farming, hunting, the outdoors and spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. Ronald was a member of the Pond Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Claudia Moore Smith; his children, Mark Smith (Lacey), Jason Smith (Vickie), Christy Small, and Isaac Smith (Tiffany); one sister, Bertha Curfman (Bob); one brother, Gary Smith (Dee); and seven grandchildren, Levi, Isaiah, Chris, Austin, Allee, Logan and Trevor.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his step-father, Clarence Smith; and his siblings, twin brother, Ronnie Eugene, and Betty, Edwin, Neal, Dale and Howard Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Vera Archer officiating. Interment will follow at the Pond Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

