Obituary: Victoria Farnese

Victoria Ann (Leisure) Skidmore Farnese, 77 of Parkersburg, passed away August 10, 2020 at CCMH Parkersburg.

She was born in Parkersburg April 10, 1943, a daughter of the late Charles Luther Farnese and Pauline (Sams) Leisure.

Victoria was Christian by faith and worked at Storks Bakery.

She loved puzzles, animals, and family. Victoria enjoyed holidays, cooking, and K F C.

She is survived by husband, Frank A. Farnese of Parkersburg, daughter, Tracy Rhodes (Robin) of Parkersburg, two grandchildren, Tonya Skidmore (Robert) of Morton, IL and Leigh Ann McGee of Parkersburg, four great grandchildren, Aubrey Ritchey, Cameron Shultz, Logan Shultz, and Alexandria Shultz, and three brothers and sisters, Pamela Weltner, Brenda Walton, and Eddie Leisure.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Don Skidmore, her son, Russell Mark Skidmore, and three brothers, Charles, Scott, and Michael Leisure.

Cremation Services entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

