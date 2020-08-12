Ohio State and Ohio Dept. of Agriculture kicking off “Victory Gardens” program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - During the pandemic many people started gardening as a new hobby. Because of this, Ohio State University and Ohio’s Department of Agriculture are starting the “Victory Gardens” program to get more people involved.

It’s going to be a starting with six of the 88 counties in Ohio with Washington County being one of them as a part of a pilot program. It will be supplying those in the community with seeds that are ideal for a fall crop in select locations.

Eating nutritious food, it’s important. You know, during the pandemic, people stuck at home, seen morale kind of got lowered a little bit. And this is an excellent opportunity to include the family. Excellent opportunity for an activity to do together. Get outside, get excercise, get fresh air, not be stuck indoors.

The Ohio State Extension Office in Marietta will be giving out seeds tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4:30 in the afternoon and at Saturday’s farmer’s market. People from West Virginia communities are more than welcome to get involved in this program.

