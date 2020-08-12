Advertisement

Ohio State season cut short by Big Ten decision

By Jim Wharton
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WTAP) - Until this year, a fall without Big Ten football would have been unimaginable.

But in this year of the Coronavirus pandemic, that prospect has transitioned from the unthinkable to cold hard fact.

After the announcement, Ohio State players began leaving the the Woody Hayes facilties building in Columbus.

Big Things were expected of the Buckeyes this fall.

They were the pick to win the conference championship again this season and they were ranked second in the the USA Today coaches preseason football poll.

Ohio State athlete director Gene Smith called it a sad day for the student athletes. He also said the school will continue to honor their scholarships.

Marietta College athlete director Larry Hiser knows there’s disappointment in some circles about the decision, but he knows the realities as well.

Hiser was part of the decision making process when the Ohio Athletic Conference decided to cancel fall sports last month.

