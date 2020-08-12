Advertisement

Over the Moon Pizza donating to area fire departments

Fire engine
Fire engine(AP images)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On August 14, Over the Moon Pizza is holding the first of what will be an ongoing series of bimonthly events it’s calling Volunteer Fire Department Friday, in which 20 percent of all dine-in sales will be donated to area fire departments. First to receive donations will be the Reno Volunteer Fire Department.

The event will be held two Fridays each month month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The restaurant’s co-owners, Mike and Lisa Walsh, decided to launch the program because many local fire departments have had to cancel ice cream socials and other fundraising events due to the pandemic.

“What we’re trying to do at Over the Moon is give back to the community. We grew up here, so we want to give back to the people who helped make us who we are...We want to try help [fire departments] raise some money to support their efforts, which keep us all safe,” Mike Walsh.

Volunteer Fire Department Friday will last all day on each day that it is held, beginning when the restaurant opens at 11:30 A.M. and going until closing at 10 P.M.

In addition, each week, the restaurant hosts what it calls Heroes Tuesday, in which a 15 percent discount on orders of 25 dollars more is offered to frontline responders.

Those who would like to learn more about the restaurant or read its menu can find that information on its website.

