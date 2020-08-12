Tips to stay safe during upcoming flu season

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the summer comes to a close, the flu season is just around the corner and it is important to make sure you are prepared for it.

The flu season occurs during the fall and winter months, and usually peaks between December and February.

Symptoms of the flu include chills, fevers, stuffy nose, sore throat and a cough.

One of the best ways to help prevent the flu is by getting the annual flu shot. The vaccine is recommended for anyone ages six months and older.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has three things that they recommend people do to help protect against the flu.

“Number one, to get your annual flu shot,” said Barbara Piehowicz, Public Health Nurse, Washington County Health Department. “Number two, try to do some prevenative measures, cover your mouth when you sneeze and cough and number three would be when the doctor prescribes antiviral medication, be sure to take it.

It is also important that everyone practices good handwashing with soap and water. Piehowicz says if that is not available to use an antibacterial alcohol based hand rub.

If someone is coming down with the flu, it is important to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, get some rest and treat your cough and aches and pains.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.