United Way and Artsbridge partnering for face mask sewing bee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and the non-profit organization Artsbridge are partnering to hold a face mask sewing bee. The bee, which will be held from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. and 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. on August 17 - 21, will take place at the Artsbridge studio. Participants will be socially distanced and wearing face coverings.

The masks will then be given to the United Way, and the organization will then distribute them to those in the community who are in need.

“It’s community impact, making sure that our vulnerable population has the same resources that everyone else has,” said Sara Hess, community impact director at the United Way.

All supplies will be provided to participants, and those who would like to take part are asked to R.S.V.P. in advance by calling (304) 580-0570.

According to Hess, while they expect more people to R.S.V.P. as the event gets closer, participants have already begun to express interest. There are spaces available for 12 individuals each day that the bee is going on.

In addition, those who would prefer to sew masks from home are asked to reach out to the United Way or Artsbridge to request the materials be sent to them.

Updates about the event can be found on the Facebook pages of the United Way and Artsbridge.

